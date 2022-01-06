 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Highest amounts are expected across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Weather Alert

...VERY HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ACROSS THE AREA THIS
MORNING...

New Madrid Emergency Management reports 25 semi tractor trailers
are off the road on Interstate 55, mainly due to driving too fast.
Also, several accidents have been reported across Graves County
Kentucky. We have had a report of an injury accident.

Even though the roads may not look that slick with a minor
accumulation, they are. Conditions will only deteriorate through
the morning, before the snow lets up from midday through the
afternoon hours.

Please use extreme caution driving and slow down! Most of the area
remains in a Winter Weather Advisory, with a Winter Storm Warning
for portions of west Kentucky.

Pets of the Week: January 6, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Two cats and five dogs are up for adoption in this edition of Pets of the Week.

Athena is affectionate, relaxed, and laid back. This Goddess of Love can be found on top of a perch, hanging out, and supervising the other cats, when she's not playing with them. She has a daughter named Penelope, who looks like a smaller version of her. Her adoption fee at the Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin is $75. All adopted pets go to their new homes spayed, neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations.

Tinsel is a handsome and playful kitten found in Chico's parking lot in Salem. He feels much better now and is ready to find his new forever home. Tinsel is up for adoption at the City of Salem Animal Control in Kell.

Curly has been looking for his forever home for a while. He loves to run and play and would love to be your best friend. He is about a year old and up for adoption at Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield.

Let me introduce you to Mikey, Willy, Data, and Mouth. These boys are 13-weeks-old. They are fully vetted and neutered. The adoption fee at Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion is $250.

