Pets of the Week: January 27, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Four animals are up for adoption from shelters across the region in this edition of Pets of the Week.
Buddy is a 4-year-old male, Pit-mix. He's up for adoption at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon.
Frank showed up at St. Francis CARE with his five siblings. He is now getting all the medical treatments he needs. Frank is a 15-week-old Labrador Retriever-mix. His adoption fee is $300 and includes neuter, microchip, and vaccines. If you're interested in adopting Frank, call the shelter in Murphysboro.
This little lady is Luna and has so much love to give. Her personality will shine in a more calm environment. If you are interested in miss Luna, fill out an adoption application at findingforeveranimalrescue.org or you can call the shelter in Marion at (618) 922-5186.
Missy is a 6-month-old Shepherd-mix who loves everyone. She would love someone to teach and show her the love she deserves. To adopt Missy, contact Franklin County Animal Control in Benton.