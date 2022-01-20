Pets of the Week: January 20, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Multiple animals are up for adoption in shelters across the region in this edition of Pets of the Week.
Yodel is a six-month-old female Hound-mix that loves to sing to the staff at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois. She is playful, energetic, loves to go on walks. She gets along with other dogs and can be cat tested if needed. Call the shelter in Murphysboro to adopt her.
April and Brownie are Labs. The pair are about a-year-old and playful and friendly. To learn more about this duo, call Perry County Humane Society in Du quoin.
Three beautiful kittens up for adoption were named after our favorite golden girls. We have Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and our only male, Cornelius. All four are up for adoption at the City of Salem Animal Control in Kell.
Two male cats need names and a place to call home. To learn more about the pair, call Franklin County Animal Control in Benton.