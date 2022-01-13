 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM SYSTEM TO IMPACT THE REGION THIS WEEKEND...

For most of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and southwest
Indiana, a wintry mix of rain and snow Friday night should
transition to mainly snow Saturday, with the chance of snow
continuing Saturday night into Sunday. There is still a fair
amount of uncertainty with respect to temperatures and potential
snow accumulations. Some travel impacts cannot be ruled out across
the region.

Pets of the Week: January 13, 2022

  • 0
Pets of the Week: January 13, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Four animals are up for adoption at shelters across the region in this edition of Pets of the Week.

Pets of the Week: January 13, 2022

Mabeline is a four-and-a-half-year-old cat up for adoption. The female feline was adopted from PAWS in Anna in 2017. Since the owners can no longer take care of her, the dilute tortoiseshell needs a home. Mabeline is very friendly, affectionate, and smart. Her adoption fee is $75. If you are interested, visit pawspaw.org and complete an application.

Pets of the Week: January 13, 2022

Jefferson County Animal Control is full of dogs right now. The shelter has featured one male mix-breed that is a year old. Learn more about him and other animals at the shelter in Mt. Vernon.

Pets of the Week: January 13, 2022

Tree O Dan is a male Coonhound up for adoption. He is about 6 to 7 years old and up to date on parvo/distemper shots. His adoption fee at Williamson County Animal Control is $157. That covers his neuter, rabies vaccination, and microchip. He has been at the shelter in Marion since August.

Pets of the Week: January 13, 2022

Dee-O-Gee is chill no matter what dogs are at the Johnson County Animal Control. He is a good boy who is super special. Dee O Gee is about a year and a half old and works well with kids, cats, and other dogs. To adopt him, call the shelter in Buncombe.

Tags

Recommended for you