...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible. Wind
gusts of 25 to 35 mph likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter,
Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem, Illinois.

* WHEN...Now until midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
possible due to ice and wind. Travel due to the snow, sleet, and
freezing rain will be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. These hazardous conditions will be
most impactful to travelers this Thursday morning and afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of greatest concern for the
accumulation of mixed precipitation will be now through 3 pm
today. Snowfall rates in excess of an inch an hour may be
possible this morning over parts of southern Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Pets of the Week: February 3, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Four animals, including three cats and one dog, are up for adoption from shelters across the region in this edition of Pets of the Week.

Peep is a 10-month-old male Domestic Short-hair. He is energetic, social, and loves to chirp at you to say hi. He gets along great with other cats and doesn't seem to mind when a dog pops in to say hello. For more information about Peep, contact the Humane Society of Southern Illinois.

Snowflake is a very affectionate girl. She is 10-years-young. Her owner had to go into a Nursing Home so, she had to go to a shelter. Call Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin for more on Snowflake.

Cosmo is a beautiful Male Tuxedo Cat who is very shy. He was recently neutered and fully vetted. Call City of Salem Animal Control in Kell to adopt Cosmo.

George is a little dog still looking for his forever family. He loves to roll around in his blankets. George is between 2 to 4-years-old. He is up for adoption at Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield.

