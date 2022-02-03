Pets of the Week: February 3, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Four animals, including three cats and one dog, are up for adoption from shelters across the region in this edition of Pets of the Week.
Peep is a 10-month-old male Domestic Short-hair. He is energetic, social, and loves to chirp at you to say hi. He gets along great with other cats and doesn't seem to mind when a dog pops in to say hello. For more information about Peep, contact the Humane Society of Southern Illinois.
Snowflake is a very affectionate girl. She is 10-years-young. Her owner had to go into a Nursing Home so, she had to go to a shelter. Call Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin for more on Snowflake.
Cosmo is a beautiful Male Tuxedo Cat who is very shy. He was recently neutered and fully vetted. Call City of Salem Animal Control in Kell to adopt Cosmo.
George is a little dog still looking for his forever family. He loves to roll around in his blankets. George is between 2 to 4-years-old. He is up for adoption at Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield.