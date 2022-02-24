 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate to locally heavy mixed precipitation expected.
Additional ice accumulations from one tenth to one quarter of an
inch are likely over southeast Missouri, far west Kentucky and
southwest Illinois. Little, if any additional sleet
accumulation expected today.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western
Kentucky including the Land between the Lakes region, and
southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will slowly rise above
freezing from east to west across the warned area today, except
for those areas from southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
The best chances for seeing significant icing are expected to
remain along and west of Interstate 57 in southern Illinois and
southeast Missouri today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Pets of the Week: February 24, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Since it's cold outside, you may need a new snuggle buddy to keep you warm. There are a few animals you can choose from in this edition of Pets of the Week.

Pets of the Week Jacky

Jacky went into Union County Animal Control as a stray and is a sweet, loving, and energetic girl. She is a one-year-old black Retriever that weighs about 40 pounds. She walks well on a leash and is shy but willing to let anybody play or pet her. Jacky is up for adoption at the shelter in Cobden.

POTW Olivia

Olivia went to PAWS in April of 2020 and was quickly adopted, but her owner became very ill and could no longer take care of her. She is now looking for a new home. Olivia is friendly, housetrained, smart, and loyal. She seems to do well with other dogs. She is 9-years-old, has a lot of pep, and does well on a leash. Her adoption fee at the shelter is $150.00.

POTW: PAULY

Pauly is a 22-week-old male Hound-mix that transferred to St. Francis CARE from another rescue with his mama. He weighs about 30-pounds. His adoption fee at the shelter in Murphysboro is $300.00. That covers his neuter, vaccines, and microchip.

POTW Olney Cat

A male cat who sings and dances for his supper is waiting to be adopted from the City of Olney Humane Society. He needs a name and a home.

