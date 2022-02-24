Pets of the Week: February 24, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Since it's cold outside, you may need a new snuggle buddy to keep you warm. There are a few animals you can choose from in this edition of Pets of the Week.
Jacky went into Union County Animal Control as a stray and is a sweet, loving, and energetic girl. She is a one-year-old black Retriever that weighs about 40 pounds. She walks well on a leash and is shy but willing to let anybody play or pet her. Jacky is up for adoption at the shelter in Cobden.
Olivia went to PAWS in April of 2020 and was quickly adopted, but her owner became very ill and could no longer take care of her. She is now looking for a new home. Olivia is friendly, housetrained, smart, and loyal. She seems to do well with other dogs. She is 9-years-old, has a lot of pep, and does well on a leash. Her adoption fee at the shelter is $150.00.
Pauly is a 22-week-old male Hound-mix that transferred to St. Francis CARE from another rescue with his mama. He weighs about 30-pounds. His adoption fee at the shelter in Murphysboro is $300.00. That covers his neuter, vaccines, and microchip.
A male cat who sings and dances for his supper is waiting to be adopted from the City of Olney Humane Society. He needs a name and a home.