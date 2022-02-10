Pets of the Week: February 10, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Five dogs are up for adoption in this edition of Pets of the Week.
Echo's former owners left her in a house alone to die and was skin and bones when she entered Franklin County Animal Control. She was adopted shortly after but was returned because she did not get along with other dogs. She deserves a better life, so if you want to give her a forever home, call the shelter in Benton.
A beautiful one-year-old male Lab-mix needs a name and a home. He is good with other dogs and loves to play. Contact Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon to learn more about him.
Mikey is a 10-year-old Lab/Pit Bull mix that still has a lot of love to give. Mikey is not good with other dogs and must be the only dog in the house. He is good with people but prefers not to share. He loves to cuddle, wants to be a lap dog, and will smile for you. Mikey is up for adoption at PAWS in Anna.
A one-year-old female Pit, found in Cambria, is up for adoption. The fee is $142 and covers her spay, rabies vaccine, and microchip. Call Williamson County Animal Control in Marion to adopt her.
A Husky/Shepherd mix needs a name and a home. She is about 12 to 18-months-old and would love to be someone's valentine. You can get to know her at the City of Herrin Animal Control.