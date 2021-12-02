Pets of the Week: December 2, 2021

WSIL -- Four dogs are up for adoption at shelters across the region in this edition of Pets of the Week.
A Cattle Dog who is 5-months-old is looking for somewhere to snuggle. Call Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion for more information.
According to Claws and Paws, Hank has had a rough life and just wants love. He has done great so far with other dogs and cats at the shelter in Olney. If you want a sweet love bug to add to your family this Christmas, Hank is your guy.
Odie is a male Beagle who is about 2-years-old. This sweet boy would also love a home for Christmas. Call Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon to adopt him.
Chloe is a 5-year-old Australian Shepherd, Blue Heeler-mix. She is content to hang out on the couch or outside playing. It takes her a bit to warm up to people, and she can be nervous around men. She would love an active family of her own. Chole is fixed and on vaccinations. She's up for adoption at the City of Salem Animal Control in Kell.