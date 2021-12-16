Pets of the Week: December 16, 2021

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Three animals are up for adoption at shelters across the region in this edition of Pets of the Week.
A one-year-old is a male Pit-mix is up for adoption. The puppy is friendly and playful and will make any home complete. Learn more about him at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon.
Liberty got her name after the liberty bell on her nose. She is a beautiful cat that wandered the streets looking for someone to help her and her soon-to-be-born babies. Luckily a rescue group took her in. She had a litter of five, four Calico and one black and white male. The kittens are now 6-months-old. The four Calico's are still looking for their forever homes. Liberty is timid and will take some time to get used to your home, but once she does, she will be the love of your life. Liberty is about 4 1/2 years old. If you are interested, visit pawspaws.org.
Sweet Leo is a 6-month old Shephard-Hound-mix. According to previous owners, Leo is house trained. If he's the right fit for your home, contact Saline County Animal Control in Harrisburg.