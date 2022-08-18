Pets of the Week: August 18, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Three dogs are waiting for adoption in this edition of Pets of the Week.
Cami is a one to two-year-old Catahoula Leopard dog. She is the longest resident at Franklin County Animal Control and has been at the shelter for over 115 days. She is not good with other animals, so she needs to be the only pet in the home. Call the shelter in Benton for more about her adoption.
Molly is about two and a half years old and tested well with cats and dogs. She knows how to sit and loves to be in a lap. Her adoption fee is $65, which covers her spay, microchip, rabies vaccine, distemper, and parvo shots. Molly is up for adoption at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon and has a lot of love to give.
PAWS Place has a Yorkie that was surrendered to an animal control facility after he was found wandering around. He's about 12 years old and weighs 8-pounds. All he wants is love and food. If you're interested in making him part of your family, go to pawspaws.org.