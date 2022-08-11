Pets of the Week: August 11, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, six animals are up for adoption.
Pepper is a 10-year-old female Terrier/Poodle-mix who weighs about 10 pounds. Pepper needs a quiet home. She can be a bit standoff-ish but likes to be held and cuddled. This smart girl knows how to sit, shake, and recognizes many words like "bye-bye" and "come." She's up for adoption at PAWS Place Adoption Center in Anna.
One beautiful at Wayne County Humane Society is two years old and has the most beautiful green eyes. She's just one of many cats looking for a home at the Fairfield shelter.
Tobey is a Saint Bernard Collie-mix. He is about a year old and good with female dogs. His adoption fee at Union County Animal Control in Cobden is $125.
Faith, Hope, and Love are three other dogs up for adoption at Finding Forever Animal Rescue. Their adoption fees are $350, fully vetted spaying, shots and microchip. Call the shelter in Marion to learn more.