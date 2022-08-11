 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pets of the Week: August 11, 2022

  • 0
Pets of the Week: August 11, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, six animals are up for adoption.

POTW PEPPER

Pepper is a 10-year-old female Terrier/Poodle-mix who weighs about 10 pounds. Pepper needs a quiet home. She can be a bit standoff-ish but likes to be held and cuddled. This smart girl knows how to sit, shake, and recognizes many words like "bye-bye" and "come." She's up for adoption at PAWS Place Adoption Center in Anna.

Pets of the Week: August 11, 2022 Green-eyed Cat

One beautiful at Wayne County Humane Society is two years old and has the most beautiful green eyes. She's just one of many cats looking for a home at the Fairfield shelter.

Pets of the Week: August 11, 2022 Tobey

Tobey is a Saint Bernard Collie-mix. He is about a year old and good with female dogs. His adoption fee at Union County Animal Control in Cobden is $125.

POTW 8-11-22 Faith, Hope & Love

Faith, Hope, and Love are three other dogs up for adoption at Finding Forever Animal Rescue. Their adoption fees are $350, fully vetted spaying, shots and microchip. Call the shelter in Marion to learn more.

Tags

Recommended for you