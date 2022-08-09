Organizers prepare for Saluki Women's Weekend in September

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Women Leadership Council of the Southern Illinois University Foundation is hosting its Inaugural Saluki Women’s Weekend next month.
The event is Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10. This year the event will commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, celebrate the accomplishments of Saluki Women in Athletics and Education, announce the second cohort of the student mentorship program, and spread awareness on philanthropy for gender equity initiatives on campus. For the list of events and how to register, click here.
Sherrica Hunt, Development Director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Steph Taylor, Development Director for Human and Health Sciences stop by News 3 This Morning to share more in a live interview.