Local Unsung Hero gets huge holiday donation on Tamron Hall show

(WSIL) -- A local educator and News 3 Unsung Hero received a large donation and holiday surprise Monday on the Tamron Hall Show.
Craig Bradley is a college educator at Shawnee Community College, with a career that spans nearly three decades long.
He was nominated as our Unsung Hero, after helping launch a food pantry at the college. He said one of his students had noted Shawnee was one of the few colleges in the area that did not have a pantry. It's now a service offered to students weekly. Bradley regularly picks up food to help keep it stocked.
"You have to enjoy what you do when a student finally gets it. That's what does it for me. When I see a student carrying food that they need at their home and they find that it's available, that's what it's about. They need to know that these things are there for them." said Bradley.
Bradley received a donation of $15,000 from the Tamron Hall Show for his efforts in the community.
During the show Tamron Hall also announced Shawnee Community College students will also be receiving 100 free online academic and enrichment classes through OutSchool.
Also, Century School District, where Craig's sons attended school, will be receiving 60 brand new Amazon Fire Tablets. On top of that, the Funetix app, which helps students develop reading skills and increase learning, will be donated to Vienna High School, where Craig's wife teaches.
He also received several gifts that Tamron said she wanted him to use for himself, to help him relax and continue his work.