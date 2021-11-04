Veterans Virtual Recruitment Series kicks off next week

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Employment Security and Illinois workNet invite you to the Veterans Virtual Recruitment 2021 Series during the week of Veterans Day.
Each day a panel of employers will discuss their business sector and provide information on their respective companies and employment opportunities over Zoom.
The goal is to connect employers with veterans and their spouses Nov. 8-10.
Job Seekers are free to attend every session.
Pre-registration is required using the link: Veterans Virtual Job Fair Tickets
To view a complete list of jobs and employers go to www.illinoisjoblink.com; on the left hand side click “Job Search”; click “Refine Search”; click “Tags” and select “Hire Vet 2021”
Employers Speaking on the Panel
November 8, 2021
- Cook County: 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
- American College of Surgeons
- American Medical Association
- Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership
- Greater Chicago Food Depository
- Page Security
- PepsiCo
- The Chicago Lighthouse
- Rivers Casino
- Rush University Medical Center
- Worldwide Flight Services Northern Illinois
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- 3M
- Cintas
- OpticsPlanet/Ecentria
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Catholic Charites - Joliet
- Rust-Oleum
- Smalley
- WindowWorks
November 9th, 2021
- Northwest and Central Illinois: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Altorfer
- Bridgestone Off Road Tire Plant
- IL. Dept. of Human Services
- Northwest and Central Illinois: 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- AT&T
- Dot Foods
- IL. Dept. of Corrections
- Memorial Health System
- OSF Healthcare
- University of Illinois
November 10th, 2021
- Southern Illinois: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Continental Mills
- Natural Enrichment Industries
- Continental Tire of the Americas, LLC
- Pepsi Mid America
- General Cable
- Southern Illinois: 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- 375th Force Support Squadron
- Martin Brower
- Amazon
- Stevens Industries, Inc.
- BJC HealthCare
- TerraSource Global, Inc.
The following employers in support of this event have supplied openings which are tagged “Hire Vet 2021” within Illinois Job Link.
- UNION PACIFIC
- ADVANCE CONVERTING WORKS
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- ARGONNE LABS
- COMCAST
- US FOODS
- AMAZON
- IN THE SWIM
- IHC CONSTRUCTION CO
- LINEAGE
- FERRARA CANDY
- SUPERIOR AMBULANCE
- WEST SUBURBAN BANK
- CATHOLIC CHARITIES - JOLIET
- SMITHFIELD FOODS
- INTERNATIONAL PAPER
- ITASCA BANK
- SUPERIOR AMBULANCE
- ILLINOIS TOLLWAY
Make sure your resume is current and posted on www.illinoisjoblink.com