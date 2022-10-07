 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

Cool surface high pressure will overspread the Quad State today.
North winds may keep temperatures too warm tonight and Saturday
morning for widespread frost. However, patchy frost will be
possible in sheltered areas along and north of a line from Van
Buren Missouri to Paducah and Greenville Kentucky.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

US labor market added 263,000 jobs in September

  • 0
US labor market added 263,000 jobs in September

When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest monthly jobs report on October 7, all eyes will be on whether the labor market is showing signs of loosening up, a crucial factor in the fight against decades-high inflation.

 Ting Shen/Xinhua/Getty Images

The fever hasn't broken yet for America's employment market.

The economy added 263,000 jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. That's slightly higher than economists' estimates of 250,000, according to Refinitiv.

While still a robust headline number, it is the second consecutive month of falling totals, pointing to a labor market slowdown.

The unemployment rate fell back to 3.5% from 3.7%.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.