Marion VA Healthcare System offering hiring fair for job seekers

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Marion VA Health Care System is offering career opportunities to those looking for work. A hiring fair will be held next week with a variety of positions available.
The hiring fair is Wednesday, June 22, from 9:00 to 3:30 at John A Logan College, Building H, Room 127.
Staff will be on-site to recruit and answer questions about the following positions, RN's, LPN’s, Nursing Assistants, Social Workers, Psychologists, Clinical Pharmacists, Pharmacy Technicians, Healthcare Engineers, Medical Support Assistants, and many others. There will also be veteran only Housekeeping Aid positions as well. Bring your resume, license, Professional Certification Transcript, and DD-214. Disabled Veterans must provide proof of disability. Persons with disabilities must provide Schedule A supporting documentation.
Interim Executive Director Dr. Patricia Hendrickson stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more.