 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy dense fog possible through sunrise...

Areas of patchy dense fog have formed early this morning and may
continue through sunrise. While several areas have fairly good
visibility be alert for sudden drops to around one quarter to one
half mile through 8 a.m. today.

Job Squad: September 9, 2022

  • 0
job squad

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features opportunities at a local high school, warehouse, and as a receptionist.

Roth Sign Company is looking for a full-time Receptionist. Applicants must know Quickbooks. If interested, send your resume to: Roth Sign Company, P.O. Box 610, Herrin, IL 62948.

Eldorado High School has several open positions. The school is hiring Paraprofessionals for classrooms and individuals and a full-time Custodian. You can download an application at www.eld4.org. Applications must be returned to the Unit Office at Eldorado High School.

Priority Staffing Group has 20 openings for a warehouse in Marion. The hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., no weekends, and no experience is needed. The warehouse is a temperature-controlled environment. The salary is $14/hr. Apply online here or (618) 969-8800.

Innovative Staff Solutions is offering Aluminum Press Operator positions in Sparta, IL. The salary ranges from $14.42/hr to $15.95/hr. Employees receive weekly paychecks, immediate health benefits, and the opportunity for full-time hires. The process is quick. For questions and for how to apply, call (618) 708-3066 or click here.

Tags

Recommended for you