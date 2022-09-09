Job Squad: September 9, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features opportunities at a local high school, warehouse, and as a receptionist.
Roth Sign Company is looking for a full-time Receptionist. Applicants must know Quickbooks. If interested, send your resume to: Roth Sign Company, P.O. Box 610, Herrin, IL 62948.
Eldorado High School has several open positions. The school is hiring Paraprofessionals for classrooms and individuals and a full-time Custodian. You can download an application at www.eld4.org. Applications must be returned to the Unit Office at Eldorado High School.
Priority Staffing Group has 20 openings for a warehouse in Marion. The hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., no weekends, and no experience is needed. The warehouse is a temperature-controlled environment. The salary is $14/hr. Apply online here or (618) 969-8800.
Innovative Staff Solutions is offering Aluminum Press Operator positions in Sparta, IL. The salary ranges from $14.42/hr to $15.95/hr. Employees receive weekly paychecks, immediate health benefits, and the opportunity for full-time hires. The process is quick. For questions and for how to apply, call (618) 708-3066 or click here.