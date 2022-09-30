Job Squad: September 30, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features a hiring event and work in several towns across the region.
Birth to Five Illinois currently has a job opening for a Regional Administrative Support Administrator. This person will be responsible for providing administrative, communications, and research/data support to the regional department. This is a full-time position located in McLeansboro and includes many benefits such as medical, dental, vision, and a retirement plan. Apply online here.
H&R Block is currently hiring for multiple positions in West Frankfort, Johnston City, and Herrin! Some of the job listings include Team Leaders, Tax Associates, and First Year Tax Professional. H&R Block’s focus has been on client service for over 60 years. Join the team and live their purpose- to provide help and inspire confidence in their clients and communities everywhere. Apply online here.
Man-Tra-Con Corporation is hosting a hiring event for AECI SCHIRM USA for their manufacturing plant in Benton, Illinois. Representatives from AECI SCHIRM will be present to answer questions and interview potential candidates. Here are the positions they are looking to fill: (wages are based on experience).
- Lab Technician — $17.50 to $25.00 per hour
- Maintenance Tech — $18.00 to $24.00 per hour
- Production Lead Person — $19.00 to $22.00 per hour
- Production Supervisor — $52,000 per year
- Shipping & Receiving Supervisor — $60,000 per year
- Production Formulator-Operator Technician (6 positions open) — $13.00 per hour
- Production Packing Line Operator Technician (15 positions open) — $13.00 per hour
The hiring event is taking place Thursday, October 6th from 8:00 AM- 11:30 AM and 1:00 PM to 6:30 PM, as well as Friday, October 7th from 7:00 AM- 9:00 AM at the Benton Municipal Airport, 1 Airport Road in Benton. Bring a resume if you have one, dress to impress, and be prepared to interview on-the-spot.
The Office of Sponsored Projects Administration at SIUC is hiring a Research Project Specialist.
Position Summary: The Research Project Specialist will serve as the primary liaison between external agencies and principal investigators in the review and acceptance of grant proposals submitted on behalf of SIU Carbondale. This position collaborates with faculty, staff, and students on grant application processes and reviews budgets for adherence to applicable guidelines. OSPA represents the university as the official department in negotiating all types of sponsored awards. The position is challenging, complex and responsible for coordinating a multitude of governing regulations and compliance requirements that are ever changing, which requires constant monitoring of proposals and awards while representing the interests of the university. This position is responsible for ensuring timely delivery of submissions to federal, state, industry and private portals.
Minimum Qualifications: Education: Bachelor's Degree in Finance, Education, Public administration, Business Administration or closely related field required. Experience: Bachelor's + three years of grants management experience; OR Masters + one year of grants management experience (preferred).
Preferred Qualifications:
Education: Masters preferred.
For more details on this position and how to apply, go to https://jobs.siu.edu/.