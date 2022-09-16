Job Squad: September 16, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features dozens of opportunities at an upcoming career fair and seasonal work.
Priority Staffing Group is hiring multiple temporary positions for a medical clinic in Franklin County. It's a community outreach position expected to last until May 2023. The salary is $25/hr. Prior medical or social work experience is preferred. You can apply online here or (618) 969-8800.
Presbyterian Child Development Center Daycare in Carbondale is looking for Early Childhood Teachers and Assistant Teachers. There are full-time and part-time positions available. If interested, call (618) 529-1551 and ask for the director.
The Picket Fence and My Personalized Ornaments in the Mt. Vernon, Illinois Times Square Mall is now hiring for seasonal help. If you're looking for a seasonal job, have a great work ethic and a fun personality, call (618) 724-2997 for more info.
ManTraCon is holding a career fair on Wednesday, September 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It will be held at the Carbondale Armed Forces Reserve Center. The fair is open to the public and presented by the Illinois Army National Guard & Illinois Department of Employment Security. There will be over 40 employers and jobs. The center is located at 3702 New Era Road in Murphysboro.