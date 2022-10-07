Job Squad: October 7, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features job openings in Williamson and Perry counties.
Baan Thai needs full-time and part-time servers. Applicants must have a vehicle, be reliable, work well on a team, be punctual, and be inclined to learn all about the cuisine. Previous experience in the food industry is preferred. Fill out an application at the restaurant to be considered. The address is 2406 Williamson County Pkwy Suite E in Marion.
John A. Logan College is looking to fill several teaching and non-teaching jobs. These positions include a database manager, GED instructors, a payroll manager, and instructors in dental, computer science, and more. Learn more about the available positions, and how to apply here.
Priority Staffing Group is looking for Legal secretaries, Legal assistants, and paralegals. Pay starts at $15/hr but can be negotiated. These positions require at least three years of law office experience. A degree in this field is not required but is preferred. The location is in Marion. Email resumes to emily@prioritystaffinggroup.com.
Wexford Health Sources Inc. has an opening for a full-time Registered Nurse at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center. The Registered Nurse works under the direct supervision of the Health Service Administrator and Clinical Supervision from the Director of Nursing as well as the site Medical Director. Responsibilities include delivering patient care through the nursing process of assessment, planning, implementation, and evaluation. Also directs and guides patient teaching activities and ancillary personnel, while maintaining standards of professional nursing. Registered Nurses provide a broad range of services to the facility including screening, assessment, medication delivery, treatment plans, and patient education. Benefits include a 401k, healthcare and dependent care spending account, comprehensive health insurance, and continuing education options. Applicants must have a current RN licensure in Illinois, a current CPR certification, and one year of clinical experience. To apply click here.