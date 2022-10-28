Job Squad: October 28, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features jobs in the medical, banking, and manufacturing industries, and includes an upcoming job fair.
Wexford Health Sources, Inc. is looking to fill positions for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. These will be full-time positions at the Pinckneyville, Big Muddy River, and Shawnee Correctional Centers in Pinckneyville, Ina, and Vienna respectively.
Wexford Health offers a competitive benefits package including:
- Annual increase
- Generous paid-time off program
- Paid holidays
- Comprehensive health insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Dental insurance
- Vision insurance and more!
Apply online by clicking here or call 1-800-903-3616 extension 252.
Banterra Bank is currently hiring for a Marketing Specialist and a Wire Operations Specialist.
The Marketing Specialist position is work from home eligible within 50 miles of Marion. A Bachelor’s degree in marketing or a related field is required, and marketing experience is preferred.
The Wire Operations Specialist is hybrid eligible. Associate’s degree is preferred along with one to two years of related office experience.
For more details about the positions and more openings available, go to banterra.bank/community/careers.
Aisin in Marion has multiple roles that need to be filled including:
Human Resource Specialist (Bachelor’s required)
Quality Engineer (Engineering degree required)
Maintenance Tech
Manufacturing Engineering Technician
Aisin provides competitive salaries, top tier healthcare and benefit package, paid holidays, and paid vacation.
Interested applicants may apply here and click on either Aisin Electronics or Manufacturing.
Join Aisin for open interviews at their Hiring Event on Tuesday, November 1st at 11000 Redco Drive in Marion from 5pm-7:30pm. Park in the gravel lot between the buildings. Enter Aisin Manufacturing through the reception entrance, in front of the circle drive. Bring your resume and be ready to interview for an amazing career!
SSM Health has reshaped its employment approach to create innovative and flexible nursing options. These seven new programs allow nurses the ability to shape their careers, while working with greater freedom and flexibility in a range of PRN and float pool roles. Learn more about SSM Health’s Flexible Nursing Options by visiting https://jobs.ssmhealth.com/career-areas/flexiblenursing.