Job Squad: October 21, 2022

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Potential Will Continue Through The Weekend... Ongoing drought conditions have resulted in very dry vegetation across our region, and no rain is expected through the weekend. Although relative humidity will gradually increase each day, the winds will become stronger over the weekend. The danger of field and woods fires will remain quite high until early next week, when rain chances will increase. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes can ignite grass.