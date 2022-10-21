Job Squad: October 21, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features opportunities all throughout Southern Illinois.
Continental Tire in Mt. Vernon is looking for new team members! Open positions include Mechanical or Electrical Technician, Production Sequencer, Maintenance Team Lead in Mixing, Lab Technician and more!
Starting pay is $33.93, with Medical, Dental, Vision, 401k and a $3,000 sign-on bonus. Kickstart your career today by clicking here.
Egyptian Health Department, who has been serving the citizen of Southern Illinois since 1952 is hiring for multiple positions including-
- Clinical Director - Licensed Practitioner of the Healing Arts
- Community Health Worker
- Lead Family Contact - Parent Coordinator
- Service Integration Coordinator
and more!
You MUST pass a background check/drug screen for all open positions.
Benefits include: retirement fund, health insurance, vacation days, sick time, a 35-hour work week, and a great work environment
Educational requirements range from a high school diploma/GED to a bachelor’s degree in a related field.
To apply, Complete application here (or stop by one of our offices for a paper copy), send resume and three letters of reference to Tammy Karnes at 1412 US 45 North, Eldorado IL 62930 or tkarnes@egyptian.org All positions will remain open until filled.
Priority Staffing Group is searching for candidates that are interested in a part-time as-needed janitorial job for a local nonprofit agency.
This is a perfect opportunity for those that are students or retired looking for temporary hours. Will be called in to cover sick and vacation time. Shifts could fall anywhere from Monday-Friday between 8am and 4pm. Duties consist of taking out trash, cleaning bathrooms, mopping floors, and other duties as assigned. Apply for this listing and search other listings here.
SIH has openings for LPN’s and CMA’s in their Primary Care and Specialty Clinics, as well as LPN openings at all of their hospital locations. Their hospital locations include Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, Herrin Hospital, St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, and Harrisburg Medical Center. To view all openings and start your healthcare journey with an award-winning, compassionate and inclusive team, click here.