Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Job Squad: October 14, 2022

  • 0
job squad

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features full-time, part-time and seasonal job openings.

Hicks Oils in Du Quoin is looking for Blending Staff.  Preferred candidates will have over 5 years of manufacturing experience.  The opening is for day shift, Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM. 

Duties include:

-operating various pieces of production equipment and maintaining an established system of records of production

-perform other various duties as assigned

Requirements include:

-reliable transportation

-valid driver’s license

-ability to lift 50 pounds

-basic math skills

Call 618-542-5431 for more information and how to apply.

Priority Staffing Group is hiring a full-time Vet Tech for a busy Saline County veterinarian’s office. Experience in the veterinary setting IS required, but a license/certification is not necessary. Pay depends on experience, starting at $17-$25/hr.

For a summarization of job duties and to apply, click here.

The City of Paducah currently has several openings including Firefighter, GIS Application and Support Manager, Park Ranger, and more.

Firefighter- “Under general supervision performs fire suppression, fire prevention and inspections; performs life support medical care and emergency medical treatment; performs fire prevention activities as assigned”

GIS Application and Support Manager- “Under the leadership of the Chief Technology Director, this position is responsible for the maintenance and development of the MAP~GIS infrastructure and development of new strategies, policies, and documentation for GIS related projects.”

Park Ranger- “Under general supervision, patrols city parks, buildings, and facilities. Responds to emergencies and inquiries to protect lives and property (e.g., regulate traffic, assist and educate public). Enforces parking regulations in city parks. Performs other duties as assigned”

For a full list of job duties for these positions and more, click here. 

My Personalized Ornaments inside the Mt. Vernon Times Square Mall has a seasonal job opening. If you have great penmanship, a great work ethic, and a fun personality, this may be the perfect job for you. Contact Annette at 618-724-2997 for more information.

