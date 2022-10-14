Job Squad: October 14, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features full-time, part-time and seasonal job openings.
Hicks Oils in Du Quoin is looking for Blending Staff. Preferred candidates will have over 5 years of manufacturing experience. The opening is for day shift, Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM.
Duties include:
-operating various pieces of production equipment and maintaining an established system of records of production
-perform other various duties as assigned
Requirements include:
-reliable transportation
-valid driver’s license
-ability to lift 50 pounds
-basic math skills
Call 618-542-5431 for more information and how to apply.
Priority Staffing Group is hiring a full-time Vet Tech for a busy Saline County veterinarian’s office. Experience in the veterinary setting IS required, but a license/certification is not necessary. Pay depends on experience, starting at $17-$25/hr.
For a summarization of job duties and to apply, click here.
The City of Paducah currently has several openings including Firefighter, GIS Application and Support Manager, Park Ranger, and more.
Firefighter- “Under general supervision performs fire suppression, fire prevention and inspections; performs life support medical care and emergency medical treatment; performs fire prevention activities as assigned”
GIS Application and Support Manager- “Under the leadership of the Chief Technology Director, this position is responsible for the maintenance and development of the MAP~GIS infrastructure and development of new strategies, policies, and documentation for GIS related projects.”
Park Ranger- “Under general supervision, patrols city parks, buildings, and facilities. Responds to emergencies and inquiries to protect lives and property (e.g., regulate traffic, assist and educate public). Enforces parking regulations in city parks. Performs other duties as assigned”
For a full list of job duties for these positions and more, click here.
My Personalized Ornaments inside the Mt. Vernon Times Square Mall has a seasonal job opening. If you have great penmanship, a great work ethic, and a fun personality, this may be the perfect job for you. Contact Annette at 618-724-2997 for more information.