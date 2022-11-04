Job Squad: November 4, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features banking, nursing, reception, and other types of work.
SIU Credit Union is seeking a full-time accountant at their Carbondale branch. A Bachelor’s degree in accounting and three years accounting-related experience required. Excellent benefits. Apply online here.
Wexford Health Sources is looking to fill registered nurse positions, AND looking to hire a Medical Records Director in two locations.
Below are details for both jobs respectively:
The full-time registered nursing positions are at the Pinckneyville, Ina, and Vienna locations. Responsibilities include delivering patient care through the nursing process of assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation. Also directs and guides patient teaching activities and ancillary personnel, while maintaining standards of professional nursing.
The Medical Records Director opening (at the Vienna and Pinckneyville locations) is a full-time opening working 8am-4pm including weekends. Under the direct supervision of the Medical Director or Designated Wexford Manager, responsible for directing health records staff and for managing the health records department in compliance with all applicable standards, policies and procedures.
Benefits with Wexford Health Sources include performance check-ins with potential increases, paid holidays, health insurance, retirement plan, and more!
See more details on all openings, review the requirements, and apply online at jobs.wexfordhealth.com.
Alternative Health Care and Wellness Center is adding a second doctor to their practice and is searching for a front desk receptionist!
They are looking for the perfect candidate who has excellent customer service skills, a strong ability to multi-task, upbeat, positive, organized and detail-oriented.
Job duties include routine administrative tasks, managing the schedule, collecting payments, returning calls, and overall managing a busy reception area.
Must be proficient in computers, typing, and reading with a G.E.D. or higher.
Previous medical reception and/or chiropractic experience is preferred but not required.
Apply by clicking here.
H&R Agri-Power in Vergennes is currently hiring for multiple positions including Equipment Wash Technicians, Service Technicians, and Parts Counter Associates.
Join their team and let them POWER UP your career!
Benefits of joining the H&R Agri-Power Family include:
- Competitive wages
- Discounts on equipment and merchandise
- Affordable benefits packages
- Vacation/Sick Time and more!
For more details on job duties, qualifications, benefits, and how to apply, click here.