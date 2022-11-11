Job Squad: November 11, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features four businesses currently hiring, along with a hiring event happening TODAY (11/11).
Aisin is holding a hiring event TODAY (Friday 11/11) from 9am-1pm at HireLevel in Marion, located at 3911 Ernestine Drive. Openings include: light metals, manufacturing, and electronics.
Aisin has a recent pay increase from $15.50 an hour to $16.50 an hour.
Benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO once hired on.
Aisin and their team values unity and togetherness. They have a focus on technology and sustainability for the future.
Centerstone is hosting open interviews for Transitional Living Program advisor positions on November 22nd and 24th from 9am- 5p at the Carbondale Centerstone location located at 2311 South Illinois Avenue.
No registration is required to attend. Candidates should bring a resume to the open interview event. For more information, contact Shanea Mays, TLP clinical manager, at Shanea.Mays@Centerstone.org or (618) 615-9754.
The open TLP advisor positions offer a $1,500 sign-on bonus and have a starting wage of $18/hour. For more information about the open TLP advisor positions, visit this link.
TLP advisors must have a bachelor’s degree in a human services (social work, juvenile justice, etc.) or related field with some specific course work (e.g., psychology, education, social work, rehabilitation, sociology, special education, and therapeutic recreation) required or have an associate’s degree plus two years of mental health experience.
SIU is currently taking applicants for the position of Grant Writer for the Vice Chancellor for Research office. This Administrative/Professional position is a 100%, 12-month, fiscal basis appointment and reports to the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Dean.
Duties and Responsibilities:
· Supports faculty members in securing research funding through the identification and promotion of funding opportunities, individual proposal development support, and the development and facilitation of institutional programming. Focus is on complex research proposals that are strategically significant to SIU Carbondale. Proposal development assistance may include help with solicitation analysis, project management, narrative development, and technical editing.
· Researches potential grant opportunities from both government and non-government agencies.
· Supports Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research internal funding and limited submission infrastructure.
· Conducts various analyses, reports and research based on specialized grant-specific procedures. Utilizes analyses and standard practices to make judgments.
· Uses existing procedures to solve standard problems, and performs a variety of standard assignments and responsibilities and makes recommendations for improvement/efficiency, as necessary.
· Works within standardized procedures and practices to achieve objectives and meet established deadlines.
· Exchanges straightforward information to ensure mutual understanding.
Minimum Qualifications:
· Bachelor's degree in business administration, English, communications, creative writing or a related area (Master's degree preferred).
· A minimum of two years’ experience in grant writing.
· Strong research skills and knowledge of information sources.
· Multitasking, organizational and time management skills.
· Ability to develop and maintain effective working relationships.
· Working knowledge of computers.
Apply by 11/30/22 at this link or call Jacquelyn Lindenberg at 618-453-4551 for more information.
Priority Staffing Group/FedEx Ground is hiring multiple package delivery contractors at the West Frankfort, IL terminal. Will be working Monday-Friday but also weekends during peak season. Must be able to lift at least 50 lbs. and have a driver’s License. Prior delivery experience is preferred. Will start and end your day at the package depot. Day shift work with a 7am start and work until all packages are delivered. $15/hr starting wage.
Apply online here!