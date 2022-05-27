Job Squad: May 27, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features opportunities in Du Quoin, Marion, and Eldorado.
HireLevel in Marion is hiring for a few internal positions. The company is looking for a Marketing Project Coordinator and Recruitment Coordinator. To apply for either of these positions, click on the highlighted links.
Banterra Bank is hiring a Lending Risk Specialist in Marion, IL. The position requires experience in customer service, financial services, or floorplan auditing. The company is also looking for an ATM/Card & Fraud Specialist in Eldorado, IL. The position requires a high school diploma or equivalent. Go to banterra.com to apply.
Hicks Oils in Du Quoin is hiring a full-time Production Worker. The pay rate is $12.00/hr. First and/or possible second shift positions are available.
- General duties include:
- - Perform duties related to blending and packaging of petroleum-based lubricants. These duties include operating various pieces of production equipment and maintaining an established system of records of production
- - Perform other various duties as assigned
- Minimum job requirements:
- - Reliable transportation and valid driver’s license
- - Ability and willingness to repetitively lift 50-pound objects 5 feet in the air.
- - Ability to follow instructions of production management
- Preferred candidates will have:
- - Ability to drive a forklift
- - Manufacturing experience
- - Mechanical abilities to troubleshoot and correct minor production issues with manufacturing equipment
- A successful applicant will have a high school diploma or GED, complete assigned tasks without direct supervision, have the ability to show up per schedule for shifts, and possess an eagerness to learn.
For more information, call (618) 542-5431.
NAPA Auto Parts is hiring a delivery driver at the Marion location. The address is 2310 West Main Street. Position- Parts delivery driver. Full time. Hours will be 8:30-5:30 Mon-Fri. The job requires some heavy lifting. If interested, apply in person.