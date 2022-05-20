Job Squad: May 20,2022

(WSIL) -- In this week's Job Squad we are featuring a few local businesses.
Kellermans Powder-Coating in Du Quoin, IL is looking for full time worker.
Work day is 12 hour shift 6 am to 6 pm 4 to 5 days a week.
Training will be hands on.
Pay rate starts at $12.00. Applicant must be able to lift 40 lbs. Must apply in person.
If you are interested, contact (618) 542-6275.
Address: 3543 US Route 51, Du Quoin, IL 62832.
Miller Contracting in Carrier Mills is hiring a CDL-A Driver. If you're interested in applying contact tena@millercontracting.us or call (618) 944-4616 ext. 114
Or mail your resume to 9580 State Route 13 West, Carrier Mills, IL 62917.