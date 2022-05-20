 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In southeast Missouri to the east of a Perryville to
Poplar Bluff line, in western Kentucky to the west of a Marion
to Smithland line, and in southern Illinois along and south of
Highway 13.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving could become challenging for high
profile vehicles, especially on east west roads such as Illinois
Highway 13 and Highway 60 in southeast Missouri and west
Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Job Squad: May 20,2022

job squad

(WSIL) -- In this week's Job Squad we are featuring a few local businesses.

Kellermans Powder-Coating in Du Quoin, IL is looking for full time worker.

Work day is 12 hour shift 6 am to 6 pm 4 to 5 days a week.

Training will be hands on.

Pay rate starts at $12.00. Applicant must be able to lift 40 lbs. Must apply in person. 

If you are interested, contact (618) 542-6275. 

Address: 3543 US Route 51, Du Quoin, IL 62832.

Miller Contracting in Carrier Mills is hiring a CDL-A Driver. If you're interested in applying contact tena@millercontracting.us or call (618) 944-4616 ext. 114

Or mail your resume to 9580 State Route 13 West, Carrier Mills, IL 62917.

