Job Squad: June 17, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features opportunities in healthcare and driving services.
Wexford Health Sources is looking to fill a few positions at Pinckneyville Correctional Center, including openings for a Director of Nursing and Medical Records Director (RHIT/RHIA required). These are full-time positions, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The company is also looking to fill a few positions at Big Muddy Correctional Center in Pinckneyville, Illinois. There are three openings for a Supervising Nurse. It's a full-time position, and there are three shifts available. The benefits package includes:
-Annual review with a performance increase
-Paid-time-off program that combines vacation and sick leave
-Paid holidays
-Comprehensive health insurance
-401(k) retirement saving plans
-Company-paid short-term disability
-Healthcare and dependent care spending account
-Those interested can apply online here or call (800) 903-3616 ext. 252. Ask for Josie.
Camp Manitowa at Rend Lake needs a few more Nurses for the summer. The benefits include competitive pay, free camp tuition for kids or grandkids, and a fun work environment. Contact the camp at (314) 375-6766 or email Dan Grabel at dan@campmanitowa.com.
Baker & Sons Plumbing in Marion, Illinois, is actively hiring for a Parts & Delivery Specialist. Interested applicants must be 18 years old, have a high school Diploma/GED, a valid driver's license, and a clean driving record. No experience is needed. The company will train the right person. The job includes driving the company delivery vehicles to transport materials and equipment to and from job sites. You will load delivery vehicles to ensure that all materials and equipment are adequately secured for safe transport, maintaining vehicles (checking fluid levels, fueling, cleaning, etc.) to ensure safe operation of the vehicle. You also must be able to work as part of a team to ensure materials and equipment are pulled from stock and/or signed out for specific jobs. You will need to unload items with or without accommodation to distribute materials and/or equipment to assigned job sites. You must be self-motivated and have the ability to work independently as well as under direct supervision. A clean/safe driving record and punctual attendance are a must. You can apply directly here.