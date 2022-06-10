Job Squad: June 10,2022

(WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features opportunities in Metropolis, Sesser, Harrisburg, Murphysboro, and Marion.
The Metropolis Post Office currently has four openings for Rural Carrier Assistant. Starting pay is $19.06 per hour. Applicants may submit their application through https://www.usps.com/careers and will be invited to take the Postal exam after that.
Sesser Foodland is looking for a full time Meat Manager. The applicant must have meat cutting experience. Apply at the store.
Southeastern Illinois College is looking for an Adult Education and Career Pathways Instructor. The Instructor will teach students basic skills and help with career exploration. The schedule is Monday-Wednesday from 8 am to 1:30 pm. Starting pay is $28 an hour. A Bachelor's Degree is required in special education or education preferred. Must have the compassion and understanding to relate well with people of all backgrounds and ability levels. If you are interested in applying send your resume, references, transcript and completed SIC staff application to: Human Resources, Southeastern Illinois College, 3575 College Road, Harrisburg, IL 62946. Click here for more information.
Jackson County Health Department is seeking diverse individuals from all backgrounds to apply for the Director of Nursing & WIC. This position makes a direct impact on improving lives in Jackson County! If your goal is to build a career that makes a difference, consider joining the dedicated staff of the Jackson County Health Department. Salary $63,000 - $72,000 + $8000 signing bonus! All positions are housed at the Murphysboro office and the work schedule is 8am-4pm Monday-Friday. Full time positions include Health, Dental, Vision benefits, IMRF pension plan, paid holidays, vacation & sick time. To apply or learn more about these positions log on to jchdonline.org/careers or call (618) 684-3143 x102.
Aarons Auto Center in Marion is looking to hire a Full time, ASE Certified Mechanic. Applicant must have knowledge of multiple makes of vehicles, must have their own tools, must be able to work on a variety of vehicles. Applicants can drop off a resume at Aarons Auto Center at 1407 West Main St Marion, IL, or you can email it to aaronsautocenter@hotmail.com. They are open Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm. You can all talk to Troy at 618-993-5268.