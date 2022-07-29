Job Squad: July 29, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features opportunities in healthcare at a local correctional center, firefighting, and more.
Wexford Health Sources, Inc. has an opening for a Medical Records Director at Pinckneyville Correctional Center in Pinckneyville, IL. The benefits package includes: an annual review with performance increase, a generous paid-time-off program that combines vacation and sick leave, paid holidays, comprehensive health insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield, dental and vision insurance, 104(k) retirement savings plans, company-paid short-term disability, and healthcare and dependent care spending account. The Medical Records Director is responsible for directing health records staff and managing the health records department in compliance with all applicable standards, policies, and procedures. Responsibilities include overseeing the daily operations of the health records department; ensuring that a health record is maintained on each inmate confidentially and securely; and ensuring that all facility and Wexford contractual agreements are met in regards to medical records. Candidates must have an accredited record technician in Medical Records Science and have passed the American Records Association examination. Candidates must also have excellent oral and written communication skills and good organizational skills. Two years of experience is preferred. To apply, click here or call (800)903-3616 x295.
The Roofing Guys business in Carterville, Illinois, is looking for two gutter installers. Benefits include weekends off, and candidates must have a valid driver's license. You can apply here or call 618-New Roof or (618) 639-7663 for more details.
The City of Mt Vernon Fire Department is now accepting applications for Firefighters. The Board of the Fire and Police Commission of the City of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, is seeking applicants for the position of Firefighter to establish an eligibility list. Starting salary is approximately $58,122 per year (including holiday & FLSA pay) with a city benefits package. Candidates must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, between 21 and 35 years old on the date of testing (or meet Illinois Public Act 97-0251 previous employment requirements), U.S. citizens, and a driver's license. Physical agility and written testing will be on September 24, 2022. If interested, download the application package at mtvernon.com. Click on department and then human resources. Application packets can also be picked up at the fire station Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Completed applications must be returned to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department or postmarked by September 9, 2022.
Garon Foods in Herrin has three openings for the general office in Herrin. All three positions are full-time with a salary of $15/hr. Responsibilities include drafting correspondences and other formal documents, answering inbound telephone calls, data entry, and other office tasks as needed. To complete the application process, apply through Indeed here, then complete the Garon application form. Please send applications to the email listed under the Employment tab on the company website.