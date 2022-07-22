Job Squad: July 22, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features an upcoming hiring fair and careers in education or healthcare.
SSM Health is holding a series of hiring events in August in Mt. Vernon and Centralia. The company is hiring for all positions, including Housekeeper, Clinical Partner (CNA), Medical Assistant (CMA), Registered Nurse (RN), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Respiratory Therapist, Physical Therapist, Dietitian, Phlebotomist, Clerical and more. If interested, visit St. Mary's Hospital Auditorium in Centralia on August 3 from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or on August 4 from noon to 7:00 p.m. You can also visit Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Plaza Classrooms in Mt. Vernon on August 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on August 25 from noon to 7:00 p.m. To register for Centralia, click here. To register for Mt. Vernon, click here.
Illinois Central School Bus in Marion needs School Bus Drivers and Monitors. Managers are looking for quality people to join their team. Starting pay for new school bus drivers is from $16.00/hour to $19.50/hr. Starting pay for new school bus monitors is $13.00/hr. A high school diploma or GED is required. You must be 21 years old to drive a school bus and 18 years old to be a monitor. They will train new drivers to get their Illinois Class B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), with a Passenger Endorsement and a School Bus Endorsement if you do not already have one. They will also train new bus monitors. For a limited time, there are new School Bus Driver Incentives of a $500 bonus for those with no experience, in addition to the paid training (After attaining CLP). There is a $1,000 bonus for those with a school bus permit. You can complete an application here. If you have any questions, call (618) 993-9170.
Vienna High School currently has several open positions and some that will serve between Vienna High School and the four grade schools (Buncombe, Cypress, New Simpson Hill, Vienna). Open positions include Social Services-Crisis Counselor/Homeless Liaison and Social Services-Social Worker, Early Childhood Director, and English Language Arts Instructor. Other open positions include Coaches for Cheerleading-Spirit Squad, Dance-Head Varsity Dance, Assistant Football Coach, Freshman Volleyball, and Junior Varsity Volleyball. For more information, click here.
Perry County Counseling Center in Du Quoin has several openings for mental health & substance use counselors, crisis counselors, group home staff, community support workers, a resource navigator, engagement specialists, and peer supporters. Candidate for Residential House Manager must be an MHP, supervise residential staff, and complete required reports. Pay is $17.00 and up, depending on experience. Candidate for Residential Staff must have a high school diploma and will care for residents of a supervised residential home for clients with chronic mental illness. Pay for this position is $15.25 and up, depending on experience. To be an Outpatient Therapist for both mental health and substance use candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree (minimum) or Master's Degree with licensure preferred. The duties include providing therapy in a community mental health setting and completing assessments, treatment plans, and individual therapy. Pay is $21.00 and up, depending on experience and education/licensure. The candidate for Community Support Worker must have a high school diploma. The duties include assisting clients in daily living skills and transporting clients to doctor’s appointments. Pay is $15.25 and up, depending on experience. Candidates for School Counselor will need a Bachelor Degree (minimum), but a Master's Degree is preferred. Duties include providing individual and group counseling in a school setting. Pay is $21.00 and up, depending on experience and licensure/education. For more information, call Administrative Director Rhonda Bigham at (618) 542-4357.