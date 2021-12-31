You are the owner of this article.
.A slow-moving cold front will be preceded by a surge of tropical
moisture, which will result in widespread heavy rainfall and likely
some flooding problems.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64 and
all of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Tornado debris in the affected
areas of western Kentucky could impede drainage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Job Squad: December 31st

  • 0
Job Squad 1
By Jon Okerstrom

(WSIL) -- If you're looking for a new career to start your new year, we have a few companies looking to hire in this week's Job Squad.

Fifth Season Assisted Living in Benton, IL is seeking part-time and full-time personal care assistants.

Job Responsibilities include personal assistance with daily care activities.

No experience is needed and they will train you.

The work schedule is 6 am to 2 pm or 2 pm to 10 pm.

They are also looking for a Weekend Cook.

Qualifications for that position is, Food Protection Manager Certificate desired but can be obtained on the job.

You would be responsible for cooking home style meals for 20 to 30 people.

The work schedule would be 6 am to 2 pm Friday through Sunday

If you are interested in applying, call 618-439-6600 or email  fifthseason01@rocketmail.com.

The Galatia School District is looking to hire multiple teaching positions.

They are looking for High School Math, High School English, Special Education, and Elementary Teachers.

Anyone interested should send a letter of interest, proof of teaching license and resume to the school district.

The address is 200 North Hickory Street, Galatia, IL 62935. Attention Shain Crank.

Illinois Central School Bus is hiring drivers.

There's also Incentives new incentives including a $500 Bonus is offered to those with no experience and $1,000 Bonus for those who have their School Bus Permit.

Pay ranges from $15.00 to $18.50 an hour.

Benefits include, paid training, flexible hours, and holiday pay.

This is also a great Part-time job.

Requirements for the job include: clean driver record, 21-years-old, safety-minded and must pass D.O.T. physical and drug test.

You can apply online at northamericacentral.com or call (618) 993-9170 if you have any questions.

Day's Home Renovations LLC is looking for experience Carpenters.

Hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

Pay is based on experienced.

If interested call (618) 521-2252 or email a resume to shawn.day1074@gmail.com.

