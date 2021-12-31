Job Squad: December 31st

(WSIL) -- If you're looking for a new career to start your new year, we have a few companies looking to hire in this week's Job Squad.
Fifth Season Assisted Living in Benton, IL is seeking part-time and full-time personal care assistants.
Job Responsibilities include personal assistance with daily care activities.
No experience is needed and they will train you.
The work schedule is 6 am to 2 pm or 2 pm to 10 pm.
They are also looking for a Weekend Cook.
Qualifications for that position is, Food Protection Manager Certificate desired but can be obtained on the job.
You would be responsible for cooking home style meals for 20 to 30 people.
The work schedule would be 6 am to 2 pm Friday through Sunday
If you are interested in applying, call 618-439-6600 or email fifthseason01@rocketmail.com.
The Galatia School District is looking to hire multiple teaching positions.
They are looking for High School Math, High School English, Special Education, and Elementary Teachers.
Anyone interested should send a letter of interest, proof of teaching license and resume to the school district.
The address is 200 North Hickory Street, Galatia, IL 62935. Attention Shain Crank.
Illinois Central School Bus is hiring drivers.
There's also Incentives new incentives including a $500 Bonus is offered to those with no experience and $1,000 Bonus for those who have their School Bus Permit.
Pay ranges from $15.00 to $18.50 an hour.
Benefits include, paid training, flexible hours, and holiday pay.
This is also a great Part-time job.
Requirements for the job include: clean driver record, 21-years-old, safety-minded and must pass D.O.T. physical and drug test.
You can apply online at northamericacentral.com or call (618) 993-9170 if you have any questions.
Day's Home Renovations LLC is looking for experience Carpenters.
Hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday.
Pay is based on experienced.
If interested call (618) 521-2252 or email a resume to shawn.day1074@gmail.com.