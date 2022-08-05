Job Squad: August 5, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features opportunities in health care at multiple facilities, including a rehabilitation center and home care.
Wexford Health Sources, Inc. has an opening for a Medical Records Director at Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna, IL, and Pinckneyville Correctional Center in Pinckneyville, IL. The benefits package includes: an annual review with performance increase, a generous paid-time-off program that combines vacation and sick leave, paid holidays, comprehensive health insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield, dental and vision insurance, 104(k) retirement savings plans, company-paid short-term disability, and healthcare and dependent care spending account. The Medical Records Director is responsible for directing health records staff and managing the health records department in compliance with all applicable standards, policies, and procedures. Responsibilities include overseeing the daily operations of the health records department; ensuring that a health record is maintained on each inmate confidentially and securely; and ensuring that all facility and Wexford contractual agreements are met in regards to medical records. Candidates must have an accredited record technician in Medical Records Science and have passed the American Records Association examination. Candidates must also have excellent oral and written communication skills and good organizational skills. Two years of experience is preferred. To apply, click here or call (800) 903-3616 x252.
Westside Rehabilitation & Care Center in West Frankfort is hiring a Certified Activity Director. Candidate must have at least 1-year experience and a 36-hour course. The center is also looking for two part-time activity aides. Applicants must have a high school diploma and experience in long-term care. You can apply in person. For more information, call Social Service Director Leonda Williams at (618) 932-2109.
Golden Circle is taking applications for Home Care Assistants in Gallatin, Hardin, Pope, and Saline Counties. Applicants must have a driver's license and a dependable and insured vehicle. A background check will also be required. If interested, pick up an application at any Golden Circle Office or call (618) 287-5590 for more information.