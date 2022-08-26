Job Squad August 26,2022

(WSIL) -- This week's Job Squad features work opportunities for education, banking and healthcare.
Banterra Bank is currently looking for:
1. Credit Analyst – Loss Mitigation – Position is located in Marion and requires Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance or related field.
2. Customer Care Concierge – Position is located in Eldorado and requires a high school diploma or equivalent and a minimum of one year of experience in banking, customer service or related area. Position can be part-time or full-time.
Presbyterian Child Development Center Daycare in Carbondale is looking for Early Childhood Teachers and Assistant Teachers. There are Full-time and Part-time positions available. If you are interested in applying call 618-529-1551 and ask for the Director.
Wexford is looking for several positions. First up is Medical Records Director at Shawnee Correctional Center and Pinckneyville Correctional Center.
Wexford offers a competitive benefits package including:
- Annual review with performance increase
- Generous paid-time off program that combines vacation and sick leave
- Paid holidays
- Comprehensive health insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Dental and Vision insurance
- 401(k) retirement saving plans
- Company-paid short-term disability
- Healthcare and dependent care spending account
POSITION SUMMARY:
Under the direct supervision of the Medical Director or Designated Wexford Manager, responsible for directing health records staff and for managing the health records department in compliance with all applicable standards, policies and procedures.
DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES
- Oversee the daily operations of the health records department.
- Ensure that a health record is maintained on each inmate in a confidential and secure manner.
- Ensure that all Facility and Wexford contractual agreements are met in regards to medical records.
- Pre-audit and prepare medical records for monthly and/or quarterly reviews.
- Address all court/legal-related correspondence as it related to health records in a timely manner in accords with policies and procedures.
- Present self to court as the medical records custodian when necessary.
EDUCATION:
- Accredited Record Technician in Medical Records Science
- Must have passed the American Records Association examination
- RHIT or RHIA required
EXPERIENCE:
- Two (2) years experience preferred
- NCCHC and ACA exp preferred
- Management of Ambulatory Care preferred
- Registered Record Administrator preferred
For more information contact: Josie Grignon, Staffing Consultant, jgrignon@wexfordhealth.com
They are also looking for a Registered Nurse at Big Muddy River Correctional Center in Ina, Illinois.
The following requirements list the minimum to qualify. An equivalent combination of education and experience may be accepted.
- LICENSING: Current Registered Nursing Licensure in State of Illinois
- CERTIFICATION: Current CPR Certification
- EDUCATION: Graduate from an accredited School of Nursing
- PREFERRED EXPERIENCE: One (1) year clinical experience
Apply online at jobs.wexfordhealth.com
Finally, they are looking for a Licensed Practical Nurse for their Big Muddy River, Pinckneyville, Shawnee Correctional Centers.
Starting waging $28/hr. Including $7500.00 sign on bonus and shift differentials.
The following requirements list the minimum to qualify. An equivalent combination of education and experience may be accepted.
- TRAVEL: Minimal travel required.
- LICENSING: Currently licensed as an LPN in the state of Illinois.
- CERTIFICATION: Current CPR certification.
- EDUCATION: Graduate from an accredited School of Nursing.
- PREFERRED EXPERIENCE: One (1) year clinical experience.
Apply online at jobs.wexfordhealth.com or email jgrignon@wexfordhealth.com. Or call 1-800-903-3616 EXT: 252