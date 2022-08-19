Job Squad: August 19, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features opportunities in a local warehouse, lawn care, and a hiring event.
Priority Staffing Group in Marion is hiring a Recovery Specialist for a well-known Williamson County social service agency. A Bachelor’s degree in the social service field is preferred. Starting pay is $16.50 with opportunities for advancement and a benefits package once permanent with the company. The company is also hiring multiple temporary positions for a medical clinic in Franklin County. The position is for Community Outreach and is expected to last till May 2023. The pay is $25/hr. Prior medical/Social Work experience is preferred. If you are interested, call the office at (618) 969-8802.
HireLevel in Marion is celebrating its 27th anniversary with a Birthday Bash Hiring Event. The event is Wednesday, August 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some of the positions open are Auto Manufacturing Associates, Production Workers, Material Handlers, Direct Support Workers, and Administrative workers. The pay rates are $14.00/hr. to $25.00/hr. The job locations are Marion, West Frankfort, Benton, Du Quoin, and other local areas.
Keren Hart Ltd is looking for a full-time warehouse Picker/Packer to work in their warehouse. The primary job duty is to fulfill orders by selecting an ordered piece of merchandise and preparing shipment. Applicant must be able to work in a fast-paced environment, use basic math skills, and lift 40 lbs. consistently and 70 lbs. with assistance. The salary is $12.00/hr. with employee discounts, a flexible schedule, and paid time off. Interested applicants can apply here.
Family Lawn Care is looking for full-time lawn crew members. The schedule is Monday-Friday, and some Saturdays. The job includes hard work in varying weather conditions. The pay is based on suitability to job. Qualified applicants can apply at 112 Forest Park Drive in Herrin from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.