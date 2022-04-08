Job Squad: April 8, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Job Squad, there are dozens of positions open with businesses across the region and one that requires travel.
Carbondale IHOP is in dire need of workers. The dine-in is very shorthanded. The managers are barely able to keep the restaurant open. The company is looking for hosts, cooks, dishwashers, and servers. Only dependable applicants should apply. You can submit an application here.
Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation in Steeleville is looking for full-time forklift operators, production line operators, and dry ingredient mixers. The starting salary is $14.00 and $14.70 after training. There are a variety of shifts available. The benefits include vacation, paid holidays, health insurance, retirement, grocery shopping in the company’s store, and more. Transportation to work is available through a local van service. For questions, call (618) 826-2361 ex: 31223 or visit GilsterMaryLee.com.
Little Nashville Cafe will be hiring servers and two more kitchen workers. The business is opening in the middle of May and interviews will be in towards the end of April and beginning of May. Ages 19 and older can apply. Little Nashville Café is a listening room with a full bar and menu. Business hours are from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. The company is looking for hardworking, fun, outgoing people to bring the place to life. If interested, put in an application through the business page here.
Progress Rail, a Caterpillar Company, is looking to hire electricians, welders, painters, mechanics, with other national opportunities and relocation possibilities. Progress Rail is one of the largest integrated, diversified providers of rolling stock and infrastructure solutions and technologies for the global rail industry. The company provides advanced EMD® locomotives, engines, and technologies, railcars, trackwork, fasteners, signaling, rail welding and Kershaw® Maintenance-of-Way equipment, along with dedicated locomotive and freight car repair services, aftermarket parts support, and recycling operations. To learn more click here.