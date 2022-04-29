Job Squad: April 29, 2022

(WSIL) -- We continue to highlight businesses hiring across the region in this week's Job Squad.
RNR Tire Express in Harrisburg is urgently looking for a sales position. Pay starts at $13 an hour plus commission. No experience is required. RNR also provides benefits, Planned Time Off and more. Background check, drug testing, and a DMV report required. Click here to apply.
Harrisburg Walmart is hiring positions in the Deli. Pay starts at $15 an hour. Click here to learn more and to apply.
Aisin is hiring many salaried positions. Those include, IS Specialist II (BS Degree in Information Systems or Computer Science Required.) IoT Engineer (BS Degree or greater), Industrial/Reactive Maintenance Technicians, Production Engineer (an Engineering Degree is required) Production Control Specialist (BS Degree is required), Accounting Specialist (a BS Degree in Accounting is required). Aisin provides competitive salaries, Healthcare and Benefit package including a retirement plan. They also provide 13 paid holidays and paid vacation. Click here to apply.
Family Lawn Care is looking for lawn maintenance and landscaping positions. Outdoor work in adverse weather conditions, Full-time with paid overtime. Pay will be discussed in the interview, but will be based on experience. Apply in person at Family Lawn Care, 112 Forest Park Drive, Herrin, IL (near the intersection of Rt. 13 and Rt. 148 between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm Monday through Friday.