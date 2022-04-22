Job Squad: April 22, 2022

(WSIL) -- In this week's Job Squad we are featuring a few local businesses.
Priority Staffing Group is hiring a handful of lamination positions for a busy Franklin County manufacturer. Position is full time, 6 am to 4:30 pm, positions start at $15 an hour. To apply visit their website, click here for more information.
Jackson County Courthouse/Sheriff's Office has an opening for Maintenance/Janitorial. Experience in commercial building cleaning preferred. Electrical, plumbing and mechanical skills a plus. Must be able to work days, evenings and call in. Must pass a background check. Salary is $27,040 plus benefits. Application deadline is May 6,2022. Applications can be picked up at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 1001 Mulberry St. Murphysboro, IL 62966.
Continental Tire is hosting walk-in interviews. They are taking place every other Tuesday from Noon to 2 pm. The next one is Tuesday April 26th. They will take place at 11525 North Illinois Highway 142, Mt. Vernon, IL 62864. You can apply ahead of time by texting "Future" to 72345. For more information click here.