Job Squad: April 15, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features work at a local health department and employment with a school bus company.
Jackson County Health Department is seeking diverse individuals from all backgrounds to apply for the Director of Nursing & WIC. Salary ranges from $63,000 to $72,000 plus an $8,000 signing bonus. All positions are at the Murphysboro office, and the work schedule is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Full-time positions include health, dental, vision benefits, IMRF pension plan, paid holidays, vacation & sick time. To apply or learn more about these positions, log on to here or call (618)684-3143 x102.
Priority Staffing Group is hiring Packers at an aluminum supplier in Olmsted. The shift is 2 p.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Friday for $13.50/hr. Benefits include health, dental, vacation, and retirement. Quarterly bonuses are given out based on production. No experience is needed. There are 15 current openings. To apply, visit prioritystaffinggroup.com or call (618) 969-8800.
Illinois Central School Bus in Marion is looking for more School Bus Drivers and School Bus Monitors immediately. A high school diploma or GED is required, and you must be 21-years-old to drive a school bus. Applicants must be 18-years-old to be a monitor on the school bus. The company will train new bus drivers to get their Illinois Class B Commercial Driver's License. For a limited time, there is a $500 bonus for those with no experience. There is also a $1,000 bonus for those who have their school bus permit. If interested, contact northamericacentral.com. If you have any questions, call (618) 993-9170.
Banterra Bank currently has two positions open. The company is looking for a full-time Concierge Banker in Christopher, IL. The position requires one year of relevant experience in customer service. The second position is for a Loan Servicer in Marion, IL. Applicants are required to have a high school diploma. Some banking experience is preferred. For more information, call (618) 273-8431 or visit banterra.com.