IDOT holding open houses for seasonal employment

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will hold a series of open houses for those interested in applying for season positions to help with snow-and-ice removal statewide.
Open houses will be held throughout the state to spread the word about the annual "snowbird" program and help facilitate applications.
District 9:
- District 9 Headquarters – Basement Conference Room
- 2801 W. Murphysboro Road
- Carbondale, Ill.
- Thursday, Sept. 8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A total of 2,536 temporary winter positions are open with 167 in the southern Illinois region.
If interested individuals cannot attend one of the open house sessions or have questions about how to apply, they can call or e-mail the agency contact listed in the job posting. IDOT will also host a WebEx on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 6 p.m., to provide instructions on the application process. Click the following link to join the webinar:
https://illinois.webex.com/illinois/j.php?MTID=m790d2d3c27cd63f073b1d6a2a323822d
Applications for Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers must be submitted online by Sept. 12. Applications for the Snow Removal Operators will be accepted online throughout the remainder of the calendar year or until all positions are filled. Paper applications cannot be accepted. For job postings throughout the state, visit: https://illinois.jobs2web.com.