Ashley Furniture HomeStore Outlet opening in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A 35, 000-square-foot Ashley Furniture HomeStore Outlet is opening in Mt. Vernon this fall.
The store is opening in the former JCPenney building in Times Square Mall by early October.
“We are bringing one of the largest furniture selections to Southern Illinois,” said Ellen Hook, COO of the new Outlet store, who also operates the Ashley stores in Champaign, Peoria, East Peoria, and Bloomington. “What makes this 35,000 square foot Ashley Outlet special is that everything in the showroom is brand new and in-stock. If you see it and you like it you can take it home same-day. No ordering. No waiting.”
Furniture will include living room, mattresses, dining room, bedroom and seasonal outdoor furniture.
Hiring for the Outlet has already begun, but they are still looking to add more retail sales, office, warehouse and delivery professionals to the team. Hook mentioned she is also looking to collaborate with local social media influencers who thrive in the lifestyle and home decor categories. Anyone interested in a position can apply at www.ilhomestores.com/careers. Influencers can reach out to the Ashley marketing team by sending an email of interest to social@ilhomestores.com.