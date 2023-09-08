Job Squad: September 8, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features openings in Human Resources, HVAC installation, and multiple positions at Neuro Restorative in Carbondale.
Aisin Manufacturing is currently hiring for a Human Resources Specialist.
Main Job Duties
● Complete knowledge of state and federal employment laws.
● Capable of educating and training Members in Company policies, procedures, and practices
● Comprehension skills necessary to interpret HR laws, regulations, policies and procedures
● Ability to adapt to changing situations, to solve problems, and prioritize workloads.
● Broad understanding of all aspects of Human Resources
Requirements
● Bachelor's degree required.
Applicants may apply at WWW.AISINILLINOIS.COM
D&C Heating and Cooling has a job opening for an experienced HVAC installer. They offer competitive pay and good benefits. It is a full time job opening.
How to apply:
Visit the shop at 603 N Market Street; Marion, IL 62959
Mail your resume to the above address
OR
Email your resume to Julie Davis: jujutyty@gmail.com
Neuro Restorative—Carbondale offers various opportunities to gain hands on experience, or further your career, in rehabilitation services. They have openings across their continuum of care in Adolescent Integration, Neuro Behavior, Supported Living and Neuro Rehabilitation lines of programming. These positions include a LPN, Behavior Analyst, Speech-Language Pathologist, Teacher Assistant and Recreation Therapy Aide, in addition to Life Skills Trainer positions across our continuum of care. For more information on these opportunities and the related service line, please reach out to Alyssa Alexander at 978-488-5355 or apply at sevitahealth.com.
Founded in 1977, it was the first dedicated after-hospital rehabilitation program in the country for people with brain injury and has continued as a leader in the field for more than thirty years. We offer a continuum of care in nearly 30 community-based settings throughout Carbondale including single-family homes, supported apartments, day treatment centers and workshops, schools and more.