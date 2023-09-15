Job Squad: September 15, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of job squad features part-time, full-time and remote positions.
Cedarhurst Center for the Arts is currently hiring for a Marketing Associate/Front Line Receptionist. Are you a creative, energetic team member with marketing experience including website content management? You could be the ideal candidate for this MARKETING ASSOCIATE / FRONT LINE RECEPTION position!
Qualifications include but not limited to: Experience in graphic design, organizational skills, ability to work nights and weekends as needed, and a valid driver’s license.
Work hours are typically 35 daytime hours with some weekends and evening hours required.
This is a full-time salaried position with a range of $32,000- $35,000 based on experience and credentials.
Read the full job description on indeed or visit cedarhurst.org/join-our-team/.
The Arc Of IL is currently hiring for Southern Illinois Resource Specialists.
If you have a passion for working with individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and you live in or are familiar with the Southern Illinois region, this part-time opening might be a good fit for you.
The Part-time Resource Specialist is responsible for interacting by phone, in person and electronically with consumers who contact ILS for advocacy, resources and information related to disability programs, services and supports.
You must have a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, Special Education, or related field preferred.
Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Google applications is a must
This is a remote job, and interviews will be held virtually.
For more details on the position click here: https://www.thearcofil.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/2023-Southern-IL-Resource-Specialist-Job-Posting.pdf
If you are interested in applying to this position, please send your resume and cover letter to HR@thearcofil.org The Arc of Illinois is an equal opportunity employer.
Walker’s Bluff is currently hiring for servers, waitstaff, bartenders, and dishwashers.
Are you attentive, ambitious, and engaged? Looking to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment? Walker’s Bluff is currently seeking Servers/Waitstaff to join their exceptional team at Walker's Bluff, located at 326 Vermont Rd, Carterville, IL.
To review responsibilities, qualifications, and how to Apply-