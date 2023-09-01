 Skip to main content
2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Job Squad: September 1, 2023

job squad

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features openings a front desk coordinator position, and multiple other openings.

Priority Staffing Group has an internal position for a Front Desk Coordinator. Position is full time, Monday-Friday 8:00-4:30pm. Opportunity for advancement as well as profit sharing, 401K and benefits. Excellent work/life balance! If interested, please call us at 618-969-8800 or send your resume to info@prioritystaffinggroup.com

Jim Hayes Inc is looking to hire for the following positions:

Experienced/Certified Mopar and Ford Service Technicians

•Training for certification is available for the right candidates

Entry level mechanic for oil changes Service Advisor

•Experience preferred but not required

Parts Counterperson

•Experience preferred but not required

Service Porter

•Must be 21 with a valid driver's license

Sales Consultant

•Experience preferred but not required

Benefits of employment with Jim Hayes Inc

At 1-year anniversary of employment the employees accrue 6 sick/personal days and 5 vacation days.

After 3 years of employment vacation days go up to 10.

At 1 year the following benefits PAID FOR by Jim Hayes Inc:

•Health Insurance for employee (option to add family and pay for their premiums)

•Vision Insurance for employee(option to add family and pay for their premiums)

•Life Insurance policy in the amount of $15,000

Multiple paid holidays

If you are interested in applying, please contact Hannah Johnson by email at hannahjohnson@jimhayesinc.com or call 618 252-8611

For over 44 years, Mt. Vernon, IL has been home to one of the world’s largest tire manufacturer. As the largest employer in Southern Illinois, Continental Tire is looking for you to help us shape the future of mobility. Two hands build momentum. Many hands build a legacy. They're waiting for you!

Hourly Production, Electricians and many other opportunities

Apply at jobs.continental.com.

To submit a job posting email Kellee at klipe@wsiltv.com.

