Job Squad: October 22, 2021

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- As the Christmas holiday season approaches, you may be thinking of ways to earn some extra cash. Check out the list of employers looking to hire in this edition of Job Squad.
The City of Carterville is looking for candidates for a full-time Firefighter-Paramedic. Applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications at the time of application; a high school education or equivalent and at least one year of experience as a full-time Firefighter. Call City Hall to learn more about qualifications, or you can turn in an application and resume to Janice McConnaughy at Carterville City Hall, 103 S. Division Street. You can also email her at jmcconnaughy@visitcarterville.com.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for a p[art-time E-9-11 Dispatch. All applicants must be 18-years-old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and possess a valid driver's license. Applications can be picked up at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 403 E. Main Street, Benton, IL.
Egyptian Health Department is holding a hiring event Wednesday, October 27, from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Eldorado Office. There will be job opportunities for all levels. For more information, call (618) 273-3326 ext. 2236 and ask for Tammy Karnes, the HR Specialist.
Dream Job: If you enjoy horror movies, you could have a chance to can get paid to watch them. CableTV.com will pay one person $2,000 to watch 24 hours straight of horror films on Sunday, October 31. The winner won't get paid unless they watch the full 24 hours in one go. The winner will also get an annual subscription to Full Moon Features, including free DVDs or Blue-rays, as well as $50 on a Starbucks gift card, candy corn, and other classic treats. You can apply at the link here.