Job Squad: October 15, 2021

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- It's not too late to maybe find the career of your dreams. There are a variety of companies hiring across the region in this edition of Job Squad.
MKE Builders, LLC in Johnston City is looking for Carpenters and Concrete finishers who would like to work full-time. The hours are 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., and wages are competitive. The business is a fully licensed and insured General Contractor that deals with all aspects of construction. For more information, text (618) 294-2957.
Illinois Central School Bus is still in need of school bus drivers immediately. There are new driver incentives, but they are for a limited time only. Pay ranges from $15.00 to $18.50 an hour. There is a $500 bonus for those with no experience and $1,000 for those who have their school bus permit. A high school diploma or GED is required, and you must be 21-years-old to drive a school bus. The company will train. You can apply online at driveayellowbus.com or northamericacentral.com. For questions, call (618) 993-9170.
The University of Illinois Extension is looking for two community workers to provide basic nutrition, food safety, physical activity, and food budgeting education for low-income individuals. The full-time, day-shift positions also come with full benefits. To apply for the Benton position click here. To apply for the Marion position click here.
If you're interested in assisting adults in small independent living settings while making a difference, Shamrock Services in Mt. Vernon has immediate openings for 2nd and 3rd shift DSP positions. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, a driver's license, and, good work ethic. Pay is $14.00 an hour. You can call or message Pepper Pontious at (618)367-6369 to set up an interview.