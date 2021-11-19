Job Squad: November 19, 2021

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Job Squad, two restaurants and a local employer opening in a new location are looking to hire new team members.
The Mill Bar and Grill in Sesser is looking for a full-time cook or if you're interested in learning to cook. Some of the benefits include flexible hours and competitive wages. The business is at 702 West Yung Street in Sesser. You can apply here through Facebook.
You can go for the biscuits and stay for a job! Cracker Barrell in Mt. Vernon is hiring cooks, dishwashers, servers, hosts, and retail sales.
Benefits include a flexible schedule, employee discount, paid vacation, and a 401k. You can visit crackerbarrell.com/careers or text Barrel to 97-211 to apply.
Man-Tra-Con is looking to hire for a local employer opening an office in Carterville. The position is for one or two general laborers. No experience is necessary, and the employer is willing to train. Responsibilities include power washing commercial kitchen exhaust systems in restaurants, schools, nursing homes, and hospitals. Candidates can not be afraid of heights. The salary is $18.00 per hour, and the shift is Sunday-Thursday, at 4:30 p.m. or later, depending on when the business closes. Travel will be required within a 2-hour radius from the Carterville office, and a company vehicle will be provided. The candidate must also pass a saliva drug screen test given at the office. To apply, send your resume to TenaStuder@mantracon.org.