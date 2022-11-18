Job Squad: November 18, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features four employers. They are looking for full-time workers, part-time workers, or staff for a spring retreat!
Wexford Health Sources, Inc is hiring a Site Manager at the Vienna Correctional Center and is looking for RNs at the Pinckneyville, Big Muddy River, and Shawnee Correctional Centers.
Wexford offers a competitive health package including:
- Performance check-ins with annual merit increase (if applicable)
- Generous paid-time off program that combines vacation and sick leave
- Paid holidays
- Comprehensive health insurance
- 401(k) retirement saving plan
- Company-paid short-term disability
- Healthcare and dependent care spending account
- Continuing education options
For job descriptions, qualifications, and how to apply go to jobs.wexfordhealth.com.
Caliber Collision is now hiring. The Benton and Mt. Vernon locations need Body Technicians and more. The Carbondale location needs an experienced estimator.
Carbondale's General Manager, Ryan Whittle, promises they can beat your current salary and add benefits and 401k. Contact him to set up an interview at ryan.whittle@calibercollision.com, call 618-319-7320 or apply directly at caliber.com.
Camp Manitowa at Rend Lake is hiring spring retreat staff. Roles and responsibilities include outdoor recreation and education activities, team building, sports, high ropes course facilitation, and food service. Mid March through May.
Contact Dan Grabel for details by calling 314-348-6412 or email dan@campmanitowa.com.
Perry County Counseling Center in Du Quoin has several openings for crisis counselors, residential house staff, and outpatient therapists. Pay is $17.00 and up, depending on experience. Candidate for Residential Staff must have a high school diploma and will care for residents of a supervised residential home for clients with chronic mental illness. Pay for this position is $15.25 and up, depending on experience. To be an Outpatient Therapist for both mental health and substance use candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree (minimum) or Master's Degree with licensure preferred. The duties include providing therapy in a community mental health setting and completing assessments, treatment plans, and individual therapy. Pay is $21.00 and up, depending on experience and education/licensure.
For more information, call Administrative Director Rhonda Bigham at (618) 542-4357.