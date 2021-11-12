Job Squad: November 11, 21

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features dozens of career opportunities, including seasonal work.
The Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission Administrators are looking for an Economic Development Director. Hours are from 8 a. m. to 4:30 a. m., Monday-Friday. Starting salary is $35,000 a year, and benefits include health and life insurance, a pension plan, and paid vacation, sick, and holidays. They are also looking for a Director of Transportation Planning. The salary ranges from $55,500 to $74,696. Applications are at greateregypt.org/employment. Send your application along with your resume, cover letter, and a copy of college transcripts to Abra Phillips at the office or email abraphillips@greateregypt.org.
Priority Staffing Group seeks to fill multiple Healthcare positions in Williamson, Franklin, Jackson, Saline, and Union Counties. These positions are for DSPs, CNA's, housekeepers, cooks, medical secretaries, and records clerks. Part-time and full-time shifts are available with opportunities for advancements and benefits included after going permanent with the company. Call (618) 969-8800 at ext. 103 for more information.
If you're looking for seasonal work and have good penmanship, My Personalized Ornaments is now hiring. The business is located in the Times Square Mall in Mt. Vernon, IL. If you have a great work ethic and a fun personality, this may be the best seasonal job for you. Contact Annette Cole at (618) 724-2997 to apply.