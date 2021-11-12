You are the owner of this article.
...Wind Gusts 30 to 40 mph possible across parts of the Quad State
region today...

Widespread wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are expected to develop over
parts of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois around or
slightly before 6 am CST, spreading south and east through the day
in advance of a fast moving weather system crossing the area.

As the day progresses, wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph will
become more common.

Wind gusts approaching or briefly exceeding 40 mph may be possible
in an area stretching along and south of a line from Naylor,
Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau in southeast Missouri, onward to
Vienna in southern Illinois, and stretching northeast to Henderson
and Owensboro in northwest Kentucky today.

The strongest winds will likely develop over southeast Missouri
near 8 am CST and spread quickly across parts of extreme southern
Illinois, the Purchase and Pennyrile areas of west Kentucky
through 1 pm CST.

Some of the wind gusts may be locally enhanced by nearby shower
activity.

The gusty winds will likely toss around unsecured objects left
outdoors and could break small tree limbs. If these tree limbs
fall on power lines, a brief interruption in electricity may
result.

Drivers of high profile vehicles may experience difficulty
driving due to the stronger winds.

These winds should rapidly subside after sunset across the Quad
State region.

Job Squad: November 11, 21

Job Squad: October 15, 2021
Evie Allen

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features dozens of career opportunities, including seasonal work.

The Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission Administrators are looking for an Economic Development Director. Hours are from 8 a. m. to 4:30 a. m., Monday-Friday. Starting salary is $35,000 a year, and benefits include health and life insurance, a pension plan, and paid vacation, sick, and holidays. They are also looking for a Director of Transportation Planning. The salary ranges from $55,500 to $74,696. Applications are at greateregypt.org/employment. Send your application along with your resume, cover letter, and a copy of college transcripts to Abra Phillips at the office or email abraphillips@greateregypt.org.

Priority Staffing Group seeks to fill multiple Healthcare positions in Williamson, Franklin, Jackson, Saline, and Union Counties. These positions are for DSPs, CNA's, housekeepers, cooks, medical secretaries, and records clerks. Part-time and full-time shifts are available with opportunities for advancements and benefits included after going permanent with the company. Call (618) 969-8800 at ext. 103 for more information.

If you're looking for seasonal work and have good penmanship, My Personalized Ornaments is now hiring. The business is located in the Times Square Mall in Mt. Vernon, IL. If you have a great work ethic and a fun personality, this may be the best seasonal job for you. Contact Annette Cole at (618) 724-2997 to apply.

