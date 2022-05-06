Job Squad: May 6, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features opportunities to choose between dozens of jobs with several agencies.
HireLevel is hosting an upcoming hiring event. The "Summer Tour" job fair will be at the Marion location Friday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The company is looking for Direct Support Workers, Production Workers, Auto Manufacturing Associates, and more. You can join the team for snacks, music, swag, and careers. The company will also be holding a giveaway of a Monster Rockin' Roller Indoor/Outdoor wireless speaker.
University of Illinois Extension has multiple positions up for grabs listed below.
Franklin County Office Support Assistant
- Housed in Benton
- Full-time, day-shift position with benefits
- $17.24 per hour, 37.5 hours per week
- Apply by May 10 at go.illinois.edu/FranklinOffice
Williamson County Office Support Assistant
- Housed in Marion
- Full-time, day-shift position with benefits
- $17.24 per hour, 37.5 hours per week
- Apply by May 10 at go.illinois.edu/WilliamsonOffice
Perry County Office Support Assistant
- Housed in Pinckneyville
- Part-time (two days per week)
- $17.24 per hour
- Apply by May 10 at go.illinois.edu/PerryOffice
Horticulture Educator
- Home office options in either Pinckneyville or Murphysboro (serves Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Randolph and Williamson)
- Salary commensurate with experience.
- Master’s degree required.
- Apply by May 23 at go.illinois.edu/JacksonHortEducator
If you have questions, call Heather Mills at (618) 357-2126 or (217) 300-3972.
General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems has openings for an Accountant and Payroll Specialist. For more details and how to apply for any of these positions, click here.
ACP Facility Services has two janitorial positions open for 2nd shift. The pay is $13.00 an hour, three hours a night, five nights a week, Monday-Friday. The times are flexible, so you can work during a time that is best for you. One position is in Sparta, and the other is in Mt. Vernon. The position requires proof of vaccination. If you are interested, call or text (618) 561-0055.